SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the recent snow, Sioux Falls has already doubled all of last year’s snow.

On average Sioux Falls can receive around 20 inches of snow through January 14th. At this time last year, Sioux Falls only saw around 13 and a half inches of snow. In fact, the snowstorm earlier this month surpassed last year’s total through this time. This snow season, Sioux Falls has already seen 40 inches of snow.

We still have two solid months of the snow season left.

Mitchell has also seen a major rise in the snow totals so far this season. The 2021 to 2022 snow season only brought eleven and a half inches of snow to Mitchell. On average there is around 18 inches of snow. So far this snow season there has been 36 and a half inches.

Be safe and use caution when out on snowy roads.

