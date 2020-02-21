Snow totals less than last year in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With warm weather this weekend, we’ll experience a lot of ice and snow melt. Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks into how this year is looking different.

The snow in southeast KELOLAND will most likely be reduced to piles as I expect plenty of melting this weekend.

Today started the warm weather trend that will last through the weekend. With widespread 30s, 40s, and 50s and plenty of sun many in KELOLAND will start to see more brown than white in their landscape.

Here’s a comparison of the snow depth this year as compared to last for for central and eastern KELOLAND. We’ll start with the current snow depth, as many are at 6 inches or less. Brookings and Watertown are the exception with amounts of a foot to foot and a half.

Last year, the snow was much deeper. Many locations were at a foot or more with Marshall sticking out at 33 inches.

While the amounts are not as high as last year, keep in mind the ground is plenty saturated from the wet conditions over the past year or two.

Days above freezing and nights below freezing is what we need to alleviate the flooding woes later in the spring.