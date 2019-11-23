Snow total predictions for KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve had early snow already this season. Meteorologist Scot Mundt updates us on his snowfall prediction.

No snow in the forecast this weekend, but in case you missed it earlier in the week, here’s a look at my prediction and how we’re doing so far. Things are rather quiet right now, but we know how fast that can change.

November will go down as a snowy month in central South Dakota as Pierre has recorded almost a foot of snow. Sioux Falls isn’t anywhere near that.

So far, Sioux Falls has received just under three inches of snow. Aberdeen is at six inches, while Pierre is near 12 inches.

The most snow has fallen in western South Dakota with Rapid City over 15 inches. But that’s okay, as I have Rapid City forecast to get over 50 inches of snow this season.

While we’re off and running on our snow, I’m still thinking cold air will end up pushing a lot of our snow chances south. That’s why I think many of us will be below average.

Unfortunately, our next snow chance comes during a busy travel time. Thanksgiving week will feature rain and snow chances. We’ll continue to monitor.

