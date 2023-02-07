SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are watching the next round of weather that is heading into KELOLAND. Thursday will see the passage of a cold front that will bring snow and wind, along with possible snow squalls.

A snow squall is a quick burst of moderate to heavy snowfall along with strong, gusty surface winds. Snow squalls have enough energy at times where lightning is possible. Think of these like blizzards, but they only last a few minutes compared to a few hours like blizzards.

Snow accumulation appears light but the winds will be strong creating other problems.

The forecast for Thursday are showing wind gusts nearing 50 miles per hour. These winds will start in western South Dakota and move to the east. Strong winds and new snow create blowing snow issues like reduced visibility and slick road conditions.

Keep an eye on the changing road and weather conditions on Thursday.