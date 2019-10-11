1  of  5
Snow piling up in central South Dakota

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – People in Fort Pierre woke up Friday morning to find more snow had fallen overnight.

US 83 from Fort Pierre to Interstate 90 was a treacherous trek for the brave drivers who took the snow and ice-covered route. No travel was advised on I-90 overnight.

People cleared the Stanley County school parking lot and sidewalks at businesses and churches.

There were even some icicles.

Travel was difficult across much of South Dakota Friday morning. With high wind speeds in the forecast, look for road conditions to change quickly throughout the day.

