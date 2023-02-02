SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, the Sioux Falls airport still has 18 inches of snow on the ground. Over the next few days, highs in the 30s will start to melt those snow piles. But having snow on the ground tends to keep the temperatures cooler.

Historically, if there is more than six inches of snow, temperatures struggle to reach 35 degrees. The warmest we’ve gotten during the first week of February, with more than six inches of snow, was 45. Nine of the 10 records were between 35 and 39.

So we are doing pretty well if our forecast is in the low 30s, since we have a foot and a half of snow on the ground.

The second week of February does have better chances of reaching the low 40s. Our record is 46 degrees. The other nine records include: two days at 41, one at 40, and six days between 37 and 39.

With forecast highs in the 30s in eastern KELOLAND, and warmer to the west, we should start melting some of our snow.