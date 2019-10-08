Snow on the way, but it won’t suddenly be winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even though snow and cold will be here at the end of the week, you won’t have to worry about hanging those Christmas lights just yet.

The beginning of the work week is rather pleasant. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s as we’ll have plenty of sunshine in KELOLAND. But changes will come as early as Wednesday, as cold and snow are in the forecast in western South Dakota.

And just because that snow will move east, doesn’t mean we’ll be thrown into the heart of winter.

Some of you may remember the snow from last October. While Aberdeen received a little over two inches last October 10th, on October 18th of last year the temperature soared to 75 degrees.

And the 2.8″ Sioux Falls had on the 14th last October was a distant memory several days later as the high hit 71 on October 18.

Temperatures are not looking THAT warm, but some models are predicting highs in the 60s a week from Friday.

While this round of cold and snow will not thrust us into winter, it will be very detrimental to farmers and their crops. It will certainly be a year to remember.