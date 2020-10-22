Snow numbers

Heavy snow fell in eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota as it gave eastern KELOLAND an early taste of winter.

Northeast KELOLAND, from Watertown to western Minnesota had heavy snow yesterday morning into the afternoon. As evident from pictures that viewers sent in. While it was early to get heavy snow, we’ve had snow earlier in KELOLAND.

Here’s a quick list of the earliest one inch of snow and the average.

Many in KELOLAND have their earliest one inch of snow during the first week or two of October. Exceptions are western South Dakota with Rapid City’s earliest one inch in August. But the recent snow is ahead of our average first one inch, which waits until the middle of next month.

Many in southeast KELOLAND haven’t received an inch of snow yet. As Sioux Falls officially recorded a tenth of snow yesterday, but that will change for this coming weekend.

In the meantime, the snow tonight and tomorrow will mainly fall in northern KELOLAND.