Snow melting over several weeks is what we need in KELOLAND to avoid spring flooding in the east

After a flooded 2019, the idea of more flooding later this spring is a thought we’d like to leave at just that, a thought. And one way to reduce our chances of another flooded spring is to have a slow melting of snow.

The jump starter to our flooding last year was having 4 to 6 inches of moisture locked away in the snow then having a large rain event that dumped 2 to 5 inches of rain on top of the snow.

But this weekend saw some good snow melting in eastern KELOLAND. Afternoon temps warmed to the 30s and 40s. And this is a good start to the melting early as seeing the snow melt over several weeks is better than all at once.

Here’s a look at the snow depth from the last 24 hours.

You’ll notice that the Monday update shows a lot less red and pink and those areas are categorized with a snow depth of over a foot of snow.

And the moisture content locked away in the snow that’s left on the ground is around 2 to 4 inches. But every little bit that melts away is good, considering on Friday, the moisture content was near 6 inches.

And with cooler temps in the short term and monthly forecast, it looks like the snow melt will be a little slower for now but we made some good progress this weekend.