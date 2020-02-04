Live Now
Nation’s 1st presidential caucuses underway in Iowa

Snow melting over several weeks is what we need in KELOLAND to avoid spring flooding in the east

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a flooded 2019, the idea of more flooding later this spring is a thought we’d like to leave at just that, a thought. And one way to reduce our chances of another flooded spring is to have a slow melting of snow.

The jump starter to our flooding last year was having 4 to 6 inches of moisture locked away in the snow then having a large rain event that dumped 2 to 5 inches of rain on top of the snow.

But this weekend saw some good snow melting in eastern KELOLAND. Afternoon temps warmed to the 30s and 40s. And this is a good start to the melting early as seeing the snow melt over several weeks is better than all at once.

Here’s a look at the snow depth from the last 24 hours.

You’ll notice that the Monday update shows a lot less red and pink and those areas are categorized with a snow depth of over a foot of snow.

And the moisture content locked away in the snow that’s left on the ground is around 2 to 4 inches. But every little bit that melts away is good, considering on Friday, the moisture content was near 6 inches.

And with cooler temps in the short term and monthly forecast, it looks like the snow melt will be a little slower for now but we made some good progress this weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests