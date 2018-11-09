Weather

Snow Making Travel Conditions Slippery In Parts Of South Dakota

Nov 08, 2018

Updated: Nov 08, 2018 06:15 PM CST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Light snow moving across South Dakota is creating slick travel conditions in some areas.

According to Safe Travel USA as of 3 p.m. CST, several highways across the state have scattered wet and icy areas, making the roads slippery.   

Scattered light snow will continue to fall in KELOLAND throughout the night and into Friday.  Very little to light accumulations are expected. 

With the arrival of winter weather, review the following online resources to stay safe as conditions change.

