Snow Making Travel Conditions Slippery In Parts Of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Light snow moving across South Dakota is creating slick travel conditions in some areas.
According to Safe Travel USA as of 3 p.m. CST, several highways across the state have scattered wet and icy areas, making the roads slippery.
Scattered light snow will continue to fall in KELOLAND throughout the night and into Friday. Very little to light accumulations are expected.
With the arrival of winter weather, review the following online resources to stay safe as conditions change.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
