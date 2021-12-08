Snow is on the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While temperatures will remain above average through tomorrow, we’ll watch cooler air arrive Thursday night with snow developing at the same time.

While we had light snow in southeast KELOLAND earlier this week, it has stayed less than an inch for Sioux Falls for the season. Here’s a look at where I’m at in my prediction.

Sioux Falls will soon add to the less than an inch for snowfall so far this season. Aberdeen came in with over two inches of snow yesterday morning, to bring them to just over three inches. Pierre is still waiting for measurable snow while Rapid City is just shy of five and a half.

The farther south you live in KELOLAND, the heavier the snow will end up being for Friday. So I expect to add to the season totals in Sioux Falls, Rapid City and even Pierre has a chance at their first measurable snow. Aberdeen may skip out entirely.

A lot of the new snow that’s coming will melt. Next week’s temperatures will quickly return above average, 50s and warmer are a possibility.