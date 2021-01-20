Snow is in the forecast

Sioux Falls hasn’t had a below-average high yet this month, but as colder air moves in this weekend so will the snow. And it’s not just a one-shot deal. Here’s the set-up.

As the jet stream moves to the south, it will help bring in colder air. The jet stream not only covers the northern plains, but the jet digs into the southwest United States. This is usually a good set-up to get snow in KELOLAND, and we will.

Most of it this weekend will be driven by the difference in temperatures and a jet streak in the atmosphere allowing for extra lift. While we will get breaks from the snow, the chance for it will last through Monday.

We’ll have to watch next week for when the main low pressure system to come out of the southwest United States. Depending on the track of that system, we may see more substantial snow next week.

Welcome to winter.