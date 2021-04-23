Snow is in the forecast for Sunday, but it won’t last long

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the passage of a cold front, we’ll have cooler temperatures for the first half of the weekend. But, as we warm for the second half, rain and snow will return.



It’s taken its time to retreat, but we’ll continue to kick out the colder temperatures. As is typical, we’ll have an increased chance for moisture as the warm air returns. We’ll even have to watch for snow, here’s why.

As the warmer air moves over the colder air, it also carries more moisture. That moisture condenses to form clouds and eventually precipitation.

With the recent hit of cold air for Saturday, it will be cold enough to support snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. So, don’t be surprised by accumulating snow Sunday morning.

A couple of inches of accumulation is not out of the question. But you won’t have to look at it long, as it will quickly melt during the day on Sunday. If it’s not all gone by Sunday evening, Monday will take care of the leftovers.



We’ll see how warm we get next weekend, as some model information is suggesting we can see temperatures jump to the 80s… We’ll see if that holds true.