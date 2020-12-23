Snow is finally in the forecast

It’s been quite some time since Sioux Falls had its last snowfall. In fact, we have to go back to the 5 and a half inches the city received on November 10th. We’ll get our next hit of snow tomorrow.

Just in time for Christmas, there’s snow in the forecast, but good luck measuring it as strong winds will have the snow come in sideways. Expect snow drifts in areas of your yard and grass in others.

The hit of snow will add to my snowfall prediction…finally. Here’s where I stand.

In Sioux Falls, I’m just shy of ten and a half. That’s about 20% of my prediction. Both Aberdeen and Rapid City have had over a foot from earlier this season and Pierre is around seven and a half.

This is a fast-moving system, expect a lot of the snow to be finished by the late evening hours tomorrow. In the wake of it, Christmas Eve will be cold with highs only in the teens in eastern KELOLAND. With slowly warming temperatures expected going into the weekend.

Keep in mind, while the snow amounts will remain light for many of us, the strong winds will easily create travel problems. And, we’re watching another round of snow by the end of next week.