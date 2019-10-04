Snow in KELOLAND possible for next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Just like much of the year, the weather is about to get more active. More wet weather is on the way for Friday night. But our attention is focused on what is developing for late next week.

The 80-degree weather from earlier this week is a distant memory as much cooler air has overtaken KELOLAND and the upper plains. Heavy snow fell in Montana earlier in the week, and snow chances are building for us.

We’re watching another trough in the jet stream to our west late next week. This is something that’s been repeating itself over the past month. It will be responsible for another storm system late in the week. This time around, the snow chances may end up being more widespread.

Some of you may remember our early season snow from last October when 2.5 to 4.5 inches fell in Sioux Falls on October 14. Nearly seven inches fell in Rock Rapids and five inches fell in Worthington.

We’ve seen in years past that the pattern that sets up in October tends to repeat itself during the winter. If this is the case, it is looking like another active winter.

I’ll have my snowfall prediction coming up next month during the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special.