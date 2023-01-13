SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The next couple days have temperatures warming to near freezing in eastern KELOLAND, and much warmer in western South Dakota, even near 60 in Rapid City. But there is even warmer air above us that just doesn’t want to mix to the surface.

The atmosphere is divided into different height layers based on pressure. The more common heights include the surface, 850 MB, 500 MB and 300 MB. These numbers do decrease as you head further up into the atmosphere.

There are warmer temperatures at the 850 layer, but we don’t have the right tools in place to mix them down to the surface. The green and darker blue is the warmer air. At the 850 level we can see the warmer air covering most of the state.

So when we go down to the surface, we can see those green colors are only over a portion of western South Dakota.

We will have warmer, above-average temperatures the next couple of days in KELOLAND ranging from the low 30s in eastern KELOLAND to upper 50s in western South Dakota.