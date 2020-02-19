Snow cover numbers across KELOLAND

The winter chill will remain in KELOLAND for the next couple of days, but much warmer weather is on the way. We’ll see a lot of this white in southeast KELOLAND be replace by the brown underneath it.

A look across southeast KELOLAND shows a blanket of white, but it’s filled with holes as we’re starting to see more and more bare paths. But it’s a different story to our north where heavy snow remains.

There’s an area north of Interstate 90 in eastern KELOLAND where at least a half foot of snow is still on the ground. Areas such as Flandreau, Brookings, and Watertown range from 10 to 20 inches.

The snow depth north of Interstate 90 will continue to be monitored as we go into the warmer months ahead.

Here’s an interesting thought. The first day of spring this year is March 19, that’s when the average high is 44 degrees in Sioux Falls. Both days this weekend are forecast to be warmer than the climate average for the first day of spring.