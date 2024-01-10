SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow that’s been piling up Wednesday afternoon is about to create some icy road conditions as temperatures drop into the evening.

Interstates and county roads surrounding Sioux Falls are slippery and have a light covering of snow, according to South Dakota 511.

As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, road conditions are “scattered slippery spots and scattered snow covered. Actual road conditions may vary from this report. Motorists are cautioned to be alert to changing conditions,” 511 said.

Minnehaha County Sherriff’s office is also warning people to slow down with the icy roads.

“Snow is staring to pile up on roads creating slick driving conditions. Please slow down,” the sheriff’s office posted on X at 4:30 on Wednesday.

Sioux Falls police were blocking off traffic on S Minnesota Avenue between 41st Street and 57th Street after two semi trucks were stuck in traffic. Police left the scene and the road was open to other drivers after less than 20 minutes.

The snow is expected to last into the night, with nearly all of southern South Dakota expecting an inch or more of snow.