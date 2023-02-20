SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve enjoyed melting snow and ice over the past couple of weeks and Sioux Falls went from 18 inches of snow on the ground on the first of February to 8 on the 15th. But we’re about to replenish the lost snow.

Snow will move west to east across KELOLAND as we go through the week. The heaviest snow depth in eastern KELOLAND ranges from 6 to 12 inches, and it’s only going to make what’s coming worse for commuters.

Especially in open areas. This is where the snow will skate across fields and blow across roadways. The piles on the side of the roads will also aid in drifting snow as winds increase with the falling snow.

As of now, new snow amounts in KELOLAND this week will average 8 to 12 inches.

But with the strong wind, it will create dangerous driving conditions due to blowing snow, reduced visibility, drifting across roadways, and slick conditions. Use caution when traveling later this week.

Along with the snow, temperatures will also be falling. The cold combined with the wind will bring in dangerous wind chills starting on Wednesday.

