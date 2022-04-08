SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The meteorologists in the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center are tracking a many-sided weather system that is expected to affect the state differently throughout the state.

Meteorologists Brian Karstens and Adam Rutt break down next week’s weather in the video player above.

This storm system will bring heavy snow totals West River while East River will see rain and severe weather.

The active weather will move in three different parts, beginning on Sunday. Parts of central and eastern KELOLAND will see some rain and the western part of the state will get snow.

The initial forecast for precipitation includes a band of .10-.25″ totals from Winner to Sisseton. We may also see a stronger push of snow chances in the Black Hills.

Monday, we’ll get a bit of a break from weather. However, the storm track looks very active Tuesday through Thursday.

We’ll watch for heavy snow in western KELOLAND with showers and storms in eastern KELOLAND.

The track of the low pressure center will determine who gets what and how much. It’s still plenty early to call specifics. However, this is about as active as the weather can get in mid-April.

West River:

The meteorologists say it’s too early to tell what the exact snow total amounts will be. However, this system has shown good consistency suggesting a band of heavy, wet snow on the backside of the storm track.

East River:

The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting this area for severe weather. It extends from Monday through Wednesday. Severe thunderstorms will be likely in the south. This is ahead of much drier air that will slam into the warm moist air. All modes of severe weather will occur. As one meteorologist has already described this as getting a month’s worth of severe weather in a day or two.

The upside of this weather system? This amount of precipitation would change the drought monitor.

While the system is still several days away, we’ll continue to monitor it as the exact track of the storm will change.