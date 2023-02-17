SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All three models, the Canadian, the European, and the American, have a swath of snow centered over South Dakota. Because of the extremely cold air that accompanies this system, the snow will be light and fluffy. But with light snow, there is another issue because this system will have very strong winds.

We continue to watch snow totals with this system. The last few model runs have placed very large snow totals in KELOLAND. Since this system is still several days out, the placement and totals could shift. We are five and six days out and we already have more than 90% chance of getting three inches of snow or more.

This is using a 10 to 1 ratio. So for every 10 inches of snow there’s one inch of moisture. Since this system is so cold, it should be more of a 20 to 1.

Unfortunately, the numbers don’t stop there. The chance of getting six or more inches of snow is already at 75% or more in eastern KELOLAND. The rest of South Dakota is anywhere between 40 and 60% to see totals up to six inches.

Keep an eye on the changing forecast on air, online, and on the KELOLAND Stormtracker App.