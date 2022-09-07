SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a while, but smoke has certainly returned to KELOLAND and you can’t help but notice the effects right away in the morning light.

Aberdeen Wednesday morning.

Smoke always leads to colorful sunrises like this shot from Aberdeen. The tiny smoke particles are very good at scattering red and orange light, resulting in views like this one.

Gregory Wednesday morning.

It was a similar view in the Gregory area this morning. The full disk of the sun is masked in the thick haze with the texture of a few clouds in the background.

Rapid City Wednesday morning.

The deepest red color was found on our Rapid City LIVE Camera. That also happens to be the area with the thickest smoke and the effects of pretty obvious.

The smoke is clearly connected to ongoing wildfires across the western part of the country. You can see the dark gray color on this map showing the thickest atmospheric smoke. In particular, Idaho and Montana fires are fueling the effects here in KELOLAND.

So far, air quality alerts have been confined to the Black Hills, but keep in mind more fire weather concerns and smoke will be around this September given the very dry and warm conditions lately.