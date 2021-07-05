Slightly cooler air will move into KELOLAND this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ll start the shortened work week with the hottest air as temperatures will once again reach the 90s and 100s in KELOLAND. But cooler air will soon come in.

It was another sunny and hot day in KELOLAND, but as we go through the week it will be slightly cooler as compared to last week. I took a look at the high temperatures last Monday through Friday and compared them to this coming week and here’s the difference.

Having temps in the 90s and 100s today will help keep our average high from dropping too far this week as we’ll still get the highs to average in the middle to upper 80s.

Comparing this to last week shows a difference of only a couple of degrees. But even a difference of only a couple of degrees helps with our rain chances this week.

That rain chance will try to move into eastern KELOLAND not only tonight and tomorrow but later in the week.

It will be interesting to see if the cooler weather will last for the month.