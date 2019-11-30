1  of  5
SLIDESHOW: Thanksgiving weekend snowstorm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large winter storm is hitting much of South Dakota this Thanksgiving weekend.

A Winter Storm Warning is posted for central and NE South Dakota, plus the Black Hills, through Sunday morning. Rapid City and the plains of western South Dakota are in a Blizzard Warning.

The storm has created dangerous driving conditions across the area.

Travel not advised on many South Dakota highways

We want to see what you are seeing with this storm. Email us photos of the scene where you live to ushare@keloland.com and we’ll add them to our slideshow.

  • Redfield | Courtesy: Aimee Hilbrands
  • Black Hawk | Courtesy: Nancy Tindall
  • Black Hawk | Courtesy: Nancy Tindall
  • No signs of snow stopping in Mobridge | Courtesy: Tammy Hoffman
  • Digging out in Mobridge | Courtesy: Tammy Hoffman
  • Mobridge | Courtesy: Tammy Hoffman
  • Snow on decorations in Aberdeen | Courtesy: Donna Marmorstein
  • Snow on railing in Aberdeen | Courtesy: Donna Marmorstein
  • Richmond Lake 9 a.m. Saturday | Courtesy: Nicolas
  • Richmond Lake 9 p.m. Friday | Courtesy: Nicolas
  • Snow in Highmore | Courtesy: ushare

