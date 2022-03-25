SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Moisture numbers remain low.

We had light precipitation earlier this week, but it wasn’t enough to put a dent in our dry conditions over the past 6 months.

The wind of today will help bring in cooler temperatures for this weekend. While the temperatures fall, nothing will be falling from the sky as dry conditions will prevail.

This is a look at the total precipitation over the past 6 months.

Sioux Falls is under its 6-month total by over 2″, the only above-average month we’ve had was December.

Aberdeen has faired better. Thanks to October, the Hub City is still above average at about 8-tenths of an inch.

Pierre also had a wet October, but it wasn’t enough to keep them above average as the capital is two and a third inches below.

Rapid City was wet in October and December, but it’s not enough to stay above average as Rapid City is below by a quarter-inch over the past 6 months.

The lack of moisture will keep the fire danger around. Any day with strong winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures will bring about high fire danger.

We do have some precipitation in the forecast as we hit the end of March, hopefully, that continues into April.