Sioux Falls Streets Slick Due To Snow

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 05:56 PM CST

Updated: Nov 08, 2018 06:18 PM CST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Snow is creating slippery road conditions just in time for the commute home for many people in Sioux Falls.  

The snow started causing problems earlier Thursday afternoon.  Our crews captured video along Interstate 29 just south of Colman of several cars and trucks in the ditch.  

By 5 p.m., Sioux Falls streets were slick.  Several crashes were reported throughout the evening, including one that involved nearly a dozen vehicles along River Boulevard/E 18th Street and Southeastern Avenue.  As of 6 p.m., River Boulevard is closed from Cliff Avenue to Southeastern Avenue.

