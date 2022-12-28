SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While it’s normal to be cold in KELOLAND during winter, last week was an exception to the normal cold.

Last week when KELOLAND saw wind chills nearing minus 50, a majority of the country was cold.

It is winter and winter means cold temperatures, but maybe not as cold as it was.

The entire country felt the cold snap last week. Every state in the country saw temperatures fall below freezing, 32 degrees, including one spot in Hawaii that reached 30 degrees. At least one spot in 44 states fell below zero degrees. 70% of the country was under some form of weather related warning. Over one million people lost power due to the weather. 47 states in the nation had some form of snowfall in at least one location.

KELOLAND saw temperatures 20 to even 30 degrees below normal. Sioux Falls had a stretch 5 days where the high temperature struggled to get above zero.

Winter isn’t over yet. We could see extreme cold temperatures return.