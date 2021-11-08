Sioux Falls sees dramatic swing in temps

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — November usually gives us ups and downs with temperatures, and we’ll see some of that from this weekend to the end of the week.

Today will start a trend of cooling temperatures as we go through the week. Some in eastern KELOLAND will see a 30 degree swing from this past Saturday to this coming Friday. While it may seem like a dramatic change, we’ve seen bigger swings before.

In November of 2012, Sioux Falls saw a dramatic swing over three days. It went from a high of 70 on the 21st to a high of 27 on the 23rd.

Keep in mind too, this is a month where we have record highs in the 80s to record lows in the single digits and teens below zero. So, big swings in the temperatures shouldn’t come as a surprise.

After our hit of colder air and possible snow, we’ll soon swing the other way though not quite as high. But don’t be surprised for temperatures to return to the 50s early next week.