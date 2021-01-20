Sioux Falls sees above average precipitation, snow systems in forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s been active precipitation in Sioux Falls this month, Meteorologist Scot Mundt shows us the numbers.

We know it’s been a warm month, but this is also the first time Sioux Falls has been above average for precipitation since last spring.

As temperatures warmed above average for the 20th straight day, we melted a lot of snow and ice in KELOLAND. But at least we have something to melt as we’ve had above average precipitation this month in Sioux Falls.

The last time Sioux Falls was above average was in March, when the city received just over two inches, the climate average for March is an inch and three-quarters.

This graphic shows what the city has had since March. The below average months range anywhere from 91% of average in November to as little as 15% of average in September. March is above average by about a third of an inch, resulting in 117% of average.

We’ll add to these totals during the last week and a half of the month. In fact, there may end up being at least two systems to bring snow.