SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As we kick off the month of July, we are entering what is traditionally a drier and hotter time of year in the northern plains. That puts even more attention on each passing rain chance in the days ahead.

First, the good news. The drought numbers are better this week, with total drought in South Dakota dropping 9% from a week ago. Still, 30% of the state is in drought and 15% is in severe or extreme drought just west of Mitchell and Yankton.

To make progress on the drought monitor in July, you have find opportunities for tropical moisture to move into KELOLAND. So far this season, the flow from the Gulf of Mexico has been sporadic, with hits of moisture that come and go.

One other feature to watch is the cooler weather following the 4th of July. We all know how fast the weather can heat up this time of the year, so a set of cooler days can help ease some of the moisture stress as we watch the pattern for the rest of the summer.

Through June 29th, the rain total for Sioux Falls is 1.42 inches for the month. That’s nearly 2.7″ below normal.