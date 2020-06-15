Sioux Falls has had eight 90-degree days already in the month of June

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — So far this June is one for the record books as we’ve had half the days in the 90s in Sioux Falls.

Even though we stared with cloud cover in eastern KELOLAND, the sun came out in the afternoon and the temperatures jumped to the 90s. 90-degree weather in Sioux Falls is nothing new this month, but depending on the official high of the day, Monday may give us our eighth day of 90-degree heat.

Eight days with 90s degree heat is the most we’ve had in Sioux Falls over the past 30 years. It happened in 1995 and 1990.

Our next threshold to cross is 100-degree heat. Sioux Falls hasn’t had that since the end of August in 2012.

But if we miss out on rain and these hot and windy days continue, that’s a threshold we’ll cross. I think it’s just a matter of time.