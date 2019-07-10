Sioux Falls had five days of inch or more rain last year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was another wet commute in KELOLAND Tuesday morning as heavy rain fell in eastern KELOLAND. Sioux Falls ended the day with over an inch of rain.

It was the second time this summer that Sioux Falls had a calendar day with rainfall measured at over an inch. Last year though this time, Sioux Falls had three days in the summer with over an inch.

A typical summer will give Sioux Falls an average of three calendar days with over an inch of rain. It averages out to happen at least once a month. In last year’s wet weather, Sioux Falls had five days of an inch or more for June through August.

The climate average for rain amounts in a month slowly goes down as we go through the summer and into the fall months.

We’ll heat up the atmosphere this weekend and next week which in turn may make it more difficult to get thunderstorms to develop. But, if we do, heavy rain will definitely be possible.

Just an example of some of the heavy rainfall over the past two days…#kelowxhttps://t.co/whF0RcS4Se pic.twitter.com/vOpGSHgy4P — Scot Mundt (@WxScot) July 5, 2019

Track the weather in your area by downloading the KELOLAND Storm Tracker app.