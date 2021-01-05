Signs of much colder air on the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunshine and warm temperatures today with highs in the 30s, 40s, and low 50s. It was a day of melting. But we’ll soon see much colder air.

We’re seeing signs that are telling us much colder air is on the way. It’s stratospheric warming. That’s when the temperatures at the highest layer of the atmosphere warm. As that air warms, it displaces the cold and that cold comes pouring into the upper plains, including us in KELOLAND.

We’ll get a shot of that around the middle of the month, maybe the 17th or 18th. We’re talking afternoon highs anywhere from 10 to 20 degrees or more below average. Keep in mind, dangerous wind chills will also be possible.

This will be our first cold outbreak of the season and for that to hold off until the middle of January, that’s pretty good if you’re not a fan of the cold.

We’ve seen this before. It happened in December of 2013 when early December temperatures stayed below zero in northeast KELOLAND for two consecutive days. But, we also warmed after that cold blast with temperatures swinging to the 40s for afternoon highs. We’ll see if that roller coaster happens this time around.

Our climate averages do slowly go up during the second half of the month, so it’s a sign that warmer months are ahead.