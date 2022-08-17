SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a change that wasn’t really all that noticeable at first, but now that we’re in the middle of August…it can’t be ignored: Shorter days are coming into their own.

Summer is going fast, and while the nights aren’t growing colder quite yet, the nights are starting to get a bit longer. The fall season, and by extension the autumnal equinox, is still a little over a month away, but that simply means that we’ll only speed up the process of losing daylight.

At our peak, we had nearly fifteen-and-a-half hours of daylight during the summer solstice. Through the end of June and into the first week of July, we only lost less than a minute of daylight each day. By the end of July, we were losing a little over two minutes of daylight per day. As we head later into August, we’ll approach a net loss of nearly three minutes of daylight per day…a rate that we’ll keep in place through the middle of October.

One other thing you may notice is that the sun isn’t hanging as high in the sky as it did before. Since the summer solstice, it’s ten degrees lower in altitude, and we’ll lose a half-degree of altitude every day through October.

Enjoy these longer days as they last. It’s only a matter of time before our time in the sun gets shorter and shorter.