Shift in weather pattern brings more moisture to the area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With more storms in the forecast, a wetter weather pattern means more encouraging news on the drought front.

With a cycle of ups and downs ahead in the forecast, KELOLAND will be positioned to receive some additional rain, building on a nice trend we’ve established the past 30 days.

Clearly, the 30-day rainfall map has changed a lot since the beginning of summer. As of June 18, hot and dry weather was all the talk in much of KELOLAND, except for the far west.

Rainfall conditions as of June 18 on the left and now on the right

But that’s changed. The numbers continue to grow with most areas above normal, except for the far west. It’s almost a complete reversal.

The best way to keep getting rain is to bring in fronts. We have a big one still to watch next week, but it looks like it will deliver another shot of rain to parts of the northern plains.

The new six-week outlook has even turned wetter than normal again in much of our KELOLAND region. We’ll be carefully watching to see how long this active storm track lingers into October.

Of course, the moisture now can and will affect the progress of the harvest getting underway. Still, getting rain this fall will be a net positive for next year.