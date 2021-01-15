Severe winds make for harsh driving conditions Friday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter weather has made its way back to parts of KELOLAND.

KELOLAND’S Max Hofer was out live Friday morning with a look at the weather conditions in Sioux Falls.

Related Content How you can name 12 of SDDOT’s high tech snowplow trucks

Street Crews had a busy morning with all of the blowing snow. Hear from Evan Thyberg with the Sioux Falls Street Department in the video player below:

Max met with State Trooper Kellyn Neth with the South Dakota Highway Patrol to discuss road conditions and safety tips early Friday morning. Hear from Neth in the video player below:

Stay up to date with weather in your area by downloading the KELOLAND Storm Tracker app and by following KELOLAND Weather on Facebook and Twitter.