SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday night brings severe weather training at 7:00 at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls.

“Anybody’s welcome, and we would appreciate as many people here as possible because with the last several years, we’ve had some odd storms, and we just want people to be educated on what to do and what to look for,” Minnehaha County emergency manager Jason Gearman said.

The City of Sioux Falls as well as emergency management with Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties are hosting the training. It’s free for anyone to attend.

“There’ll be some training from the National Weather Service on what to look for, for severe weather: tornadoes, hail, the whole gamut,” Gearman said. “But also there’ll be some spotter training, and one of the things that we really utilize a lot in the county is spotters.”

“A lot of interesting videos and discussion about historic events and then some safety tips for residents, too, about what to do when severe weather does happen,” said Regan Smith, emergency manager with the City of Sioux Falls.

The area has enjoyed some calm weather so far this spring, but that will eventually change.

“Living in this part of the country, that weather can change in a hurry,” Smith said. “People need to know what to look for, understand what watches and warnings mean, how they can receive that information and then what to do when that severe weather hits.”