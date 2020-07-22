Severe weather season marches on in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The threat for severe weather varies from day to day, and that means the level of concern will fluctuate with it.

We often talk about the threat level for severe weather on any given day. These advisories are meant to convey the likelihood of seeing severe weather in a given part of KELOLAND. With that said, there can sometimes be confusion with regard to what these risk levels mean.

The risk categories are listed on a one to five scale and entail three major criteria for their issuance: Storm duration, storm coverage, and storm intensity. These categories are also issued based on the probability of seeing any one of the three major severe weather modes: Wind gusts above 58 mph, hail over one inch in diameter, and the risk of tornadoes. The risk scale gradually increases to slight, enhanced, moderate, and high respectively depending on expected storm coverage and the probability of seeing any one of the three severe weather modes.

There’s one other thing to keep in mind: These categories are also based on the probability of a severe weather event within 25 miles of your location, so these threat levels are not meant to be taken as a forecast for your exact location.

At the end of the day, mother nature will do what she wants. So even though storms may perform as expected or be a no show in your area, it’s always best to stay prepared and take any advisory seriously.