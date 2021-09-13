Severe weather season isn’t quite over yet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are well aware that just because we are in September, it doesn’t mean severe weather is over.

Showers and storms made their way across KELOLAND for Monday. As they did, we watched for severe weather with hail being the main threat. While the average of severe weather reports continue to go down, as we transition to fall it still sets up a battleground to get storms to develop and grow.

Since 2010, South Dakota averages 34 severe weather reports in September. Most of those are hail reports, followed by severe winds, and the state averages around one tornado for the month.

Just two years ago, Sioux Falls was a statistic for the tornado category as three twisters spun up in the city during the late evening on September 10th of that year.

Let’s not repeat that anytime soon, but it does serve as a reminder not to let your guard down as storms develop this month.