Severe weather risk Sunday for southeastern KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve dealt with a lot of weather this year. From heavy snow, flooding, tornadoes, it seems like it’s been hard to get a break.

Unfortunately, that trend will continue this weekend.

While northwest winds blew through KELOLAND on Friday to keep temperatures slightly below average, those winds will soon change to the south to help bring in warm and moist air. The increase in temperature and humidity will make it feel like summer for southeast KELOLAND on Sunday.

As a warm front moves through KELOLAND, we’ll have to watch for storm development along the front.

The Storm Prediction Center has already outlined southeast KELOLAND in a slight risk for severe weather. All modes of severe weather will be possible. And keep in mind, this graphic will change as the day gets closer.

We’re just a couple of days from October, but severe weather DOES happen in October too.

Since 2000, South Dakota averages four to five severe weather reports. During that time, there was one tornado report in South Dakota. It happened on October 4, 2013. But, two EF-4 tornadoes occurred that day in northeast Nebraska and western Iowa.

We’ll staff the Storm Center as needed on Sunday, but you can always watch for storms and get alerts straight to your phone by using our Storm Tracker App and on KELOLAND.com.