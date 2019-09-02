Severe weather risk for Labor Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As you travel on this Labor Day, keep an eye on the skies and your KELOLAND Storm Tracker App.

Severe weather is forecasted for Monday.

Meteorologist Brian Karstens reports that most storms will fire up later in the afternoon in North Dakota and then move to the southeast.

“We could get clipped by it,” Karstens said. “Certainly the northeast – Sisseton, Watertown, Marshall (MN) there is at least a slight risk for severe weather.”

He also mentioned I-94 near the Twin Cities will be rough conditions, especially given the Labor Day travel.

