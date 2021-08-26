Severe weather potential through the overnight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Periods of thunderstorms are in the forecast this evening and Thursday night, some of these will be strong to severe.

Not only did we get thunderstorms this morning in northern and southeast KELOLAND, but we’ll continue to watch storms this evening and into the overnight. The area most likely to see the most severe weather is along and south of Interstate 90 as a warm front sets up.

Warm fronts often bring stormy weather as the warm and moist air mass at the surface rises above cooler air that it replaces. This in turn makes clouds and stormy conditions. Warm fronts move slower than cold fronts because it is more difficult for the warm air to push the cold, dense air.

Along with the strong to severe weather, heavy rain is also on the table. We’re even concerned about flash flooding in this drought year! But of course, it would be more beneficial for a gradual slow soaking rain than getting it all at once.

After today, we’ll continue to watch for stormy weather through at least the first half of the weekend as the last few weeks of August have had the most active weather of the year.