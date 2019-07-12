Severe weather patterns in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The last couple of weeks have seen plenty of severe storms but it’s the location of the severe weather action that reveals an interesting pattern.

It comes as no surprise that western South Dakota has seen the most severe weather. What are you looking at are plotted maps of severe weather warnings in South Dakota.

First off, let’s start with Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. Notice the greater number of warnings in and around the Black Hills and in south-central SD. While the north and east has seen more spotty activity.

Flooding has been a major concern this year with the excessive rainfall but notice the warnings have been mostly contained to the southern half.

And we have had some tornado activity in KELOLAND, but it’s been mostly two events in Bennett and Gregory counties. When looking at these maps, you can see the Black Hills does a great job at giving the atmosphere the vertical motion needed to get thunderstorms going so it would make sense that there would be a greater amount of warnings in the west.

And east usually needs help from a forcing mechanism to get vertical motion so the isolated nature of the severe storms makes sense.