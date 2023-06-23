SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s only a matter of time before severe weather season catches KELOLAND. Even though this season is off to a slow start, the forecast ahead will likely be changing the numbers.

The total severe weather reports for South Dakota, counted as of Friday morning, June 23rd, shows a grand total of 85. By contrast, the total for South Dakota last year by June 30th was over 7 times that number at 606.

We are all thankful for less severe weather, but the lack of rain hasn’t been good either. There will be an exchange in the next few days as more rain and more severe weather unfolds.

Going beyond the weekend forecast for storms, the pattern next week will feature a stronger belt of jet stream winds moving north into KELOLAND. This will open the door to episodes of storms here as the core of the heat builds over Texas.

So while we’ll remain hopeful for more rainfall in KELOLAND, the storms will be packing a bigger punch as well.