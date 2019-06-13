Weather

Severe weather numbers low in KELOLAND

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 06:21 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 07:41 PM CDT

Mid June is typically storm season in KELOLAND, but this year, we certainly not following normal trends, including our severe weather reports.

The pictures from Tuesday night certainly show some dynamic sky conditions across the region, including this picture from Josh in Sioux Center, Iowa. We had some hail covering the ground in this shot from the Highmore area, most of it dime or nickel in size.

However, we only received a handful of severe weather reports as shown on this map. It's part of a trend that's resulted from our cool, wet spring.

2019 has been the third most active year since 2005, but none of them have touched down in KELOLAND. 

Even more telling, only 48 severe weather reports have been received so far this year in South Dakota. Keep in mind the yearly total the past three years has averaged 681.

The lack of severe weather is a bit of a silver lining resulting from the spring pattern, but it's still much too early to write off stormy weather increasing the next few weeks.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


