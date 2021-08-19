Severe weather moves into KELOLAND on Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rain is in the forecast, but unfortunately, we’ll also have severe weather. When you look at the numbers, August may end up being the most severe month for the summer.

Eastern KELOLAND will bake in the heat today as many locations will reach the 90s, but western South Dakota will be cooler with developing storms. Some of the storms will be severe in western KELOLAND. Severe weather will move into eastern KELOLAND tomorrow; so expect to add to our severe weather reports over the next couple of days.

Here’s a look at the numbers this year compared to the averages since 2015.

June had about 60% of our average severe reports. July had around half, and so far we’re around a quarter of the average for August since 2015. August only needs 101 reports to surpass July’s reports of 136.

And this can easily happen. Not only do we have severe weather in the forecast over the next 24 to 36 hours, but another system moves in for later in the day on Sunday. That too has the potential to bring severe weather to KELOLAND.

As I’ve said numerous times, the rain is good it’s the severe weather we can do without. Hopefully, we’ll keep the severe weather to a minimum.