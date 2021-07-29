Severe weather down this year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the lack of rainfall in KELOLAND and much of the western United States fighting drought, the severe numbers have been low as compared to the averages.

Though not as hot and humid as yesterday, it was still a day with temperatures in the 80s and 90s with dry skies in eastern KELOLAND. So, severe weather stayed away, which is good news, and it’s a trend we’ve been seeing for the United States.

This graphic shows the number of tornado reports. This year is indicated in bold red, 2018 and 2013 saw tornado numbers lower than this year.

Here’s a look at the severe wind reports. Like the tornado numbers, two years are lower, they are 2007 and 2005.

Finally the number of hail reports. They are the lowest they have been over the past 21 years. 2018 is the closet year, but still about 900 reports shy of this year.

Even with the rain tomorrow, the chance for severe weather will be low. Which is good, I always mention the rain is good, it’s the severe weather we can do without.

Take whatever rain you can get, because we’ll get back to dry conditions this weekend and through next week.