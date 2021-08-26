Severe Weather Discussion: Latest Updates From the Storm Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Storms with history of strong winds and heavy rain are moving through parts of South Dakota Thursday morning. Follow this story for the latest updates from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.

10:07 a.m. update:

Wind gust to 75 mph with heavy rain in Watertown… pic.twitter.com/S6Rub8fWwc — KELOLAND Weather (@kelostormcenter) August 26, 2021

9:50 a.m. update:

Damaging winds likely with the leading edge of these storms. Storms are moving east.

Storms are moving east. pic.twitter.com/g6kYWZCTsN — KELOLAND Weather (@kelostormcenter) August 26, 2021

9:32 a.m. update:

Damaging winds possible in Watertown toward 10am. Line of severe storms moving east at 45mph. Damage reported at the Doland elevator at 8:57am.

Storms are moving east. pic.twitter.com/aTZkYAnMtN — KELOLAND Weather (@kelostormcenter) August 26, 2021

9:11 a.m. update:

Not only do these storms have strong winds, but they also contain heavy rain. We’ve seen reports of .75″ to 1.0″ in Aberdeen! A 72 mph wind gust was measured in Huron a little after 9 AM. Storms are moving east.

A 72 mph wind was measured in Huron a little after 9 AM. Storms are moving east. pic.twitter.com/VvF38FGqJp — KELOLAND Weather (@kelostormcenter) August 26, 2021

8:50 a.m. update:

This line of storms have a history of strong wind gusts. Some reports include: 70 mph 5 miles east of Orient; 57 mph in Mellette; 57 mph in Tolstoy. Storms are moving east.

Storms are moving east. pic.twitter.com/2BWQG9Yb2e — KELOLAND Weather (@kelostormcenter) August 26, 2021

8:25 a.m. update:

We are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms across eastern and northeastern KELOLAND. This snapshot taken at 8:25 a.m. shows the storm near Redfield. Wind gusts over 60mph have been reported with this line of storms.

Keep an eye on this line of storms the next few hours as it moves to the east and southeast. Additional severe weather seem quite possible as the atmosphere ripens for more storms in the afternoon across portions of eastern SD, SW MN, parts of NW IA.

The 8am severe weather update from the Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight northern IA and extreme southern MN. The ongoing storms in SD as of 8:30am may intensify into this region by late this afternoon and early evening. Additional storms will redevelop on the western side of the yellow shaded “slight risk” outlook area and move east toward Sioux Falls late tonight and into early tomorrow morning. More severe weather and locally heavy rain can be expected.

Futurecast shows the progression of the storms in eastern SD to the east and southeast into mid afternoon. It also strongly hints at new storms in southcentral SD by the early evening. We’ll be updating this map during the day, so check back both on-air and on-line for updates.