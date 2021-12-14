Severe weather could be a possibility on Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — To start this forecast, places like Sioux Falls still have roughly 6 inches of snow on the ground as of earlier today, typical for this time of year. Fast forward into tomorrow, and there will be some big changes.

One of the biggest changes is the chance of severe weather. The chances of severe weather in December in Iowa are not unheard of. In fact, the state of Iowa has recorded December tornadoes. However, all the ones I can find were located in far southeast Iowa, not in western, central, or even northern Iowa. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has never issued a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning in December since records began on the subject in 1986.

Now, the wind and the snow players on the forecast are more typical in December. Much of the plains will be blasted by strong wind tomorrow with gusts over 60 mph in some places. Any amount of snow in the air will further complicate the forecast.

The KELOLAND StormTrack App will be very useful tomorrow as we track the fast changing weather conditions, from temperatures rising and falling, to winds, storms, snow, and even some freezing rain chances for some.