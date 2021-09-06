Severe weather closes out a quiet, dry summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most of the summer for KELOLAND was quiet with a lot of heat. But the end of the season brought quite a bit of moisture.

The unofficial last day of summer was a hot one. With sunshine many made it to the 90s. With the dry and hot summer we had, it should end this way, right? Well it WAS mostly dry until the second half of August.

That’s when active weather returned to KELOLAND. Our severe weather was ramped up during that time and August gave us our most severe weather reports in South Dakota.

Over the past six years, July has averaged the most severe weather reports at 262 for South Dakota. June averages 218 and August 142. BUT this year, August gave us the most severe reports with 214. That’s about one-and-a-half times as much of average.

As well as getting the most severe weather during the summer months. Many also received their most rainfall, which typically falls in the month of June. In fact, flooding rains became a part of the landscape. It was the other end of the spectrum of what was known as a hot and dry summer.

